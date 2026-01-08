SA Issues Recall of NAN Special Pro HA Infant Formula Over Food Safety Risk

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall for NAN Special Pro HA Infant Formula after identifying a potential food safety risk linked to Cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus.

The recall applies specifically to NAN Special Pro HA Infant Formula (800g pack) intended for infants aged 0–12 months, with batch number 51660742F3, manufactured in June 2025.

According to the NCC, the affected product has been distributed nationwide across South Africa through major retailers and distributors, and has also been exported to Namibia and Eswatini, prompting cross-border consumer safety concerns.

Reason for Recall

The NCC stated that the recall was initiated due to the possible presence of Cereulide, a heat-stable toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting, and food poisoning, particularly concerning for infants and young children.

“The NAN infant formula has an approximate shelf life of 18 months, which increases the importance of immediate consumer awareness and action,” the NCC said in a statement.

Nestlé Initiates Global Precautionary Measures

The recall follows quality concerns related to an ingredient supplied by a major vendor, according to media reports and company disclosures. Nestlé has separately announced precautionary recalls in parts of Europe, affecting select batches of infant nutrition brands including SMA, BEBA, and NAN.

Nestlé confirmed that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products to date.

A company spokesperson said Nestlé has begun comprehensive testing of all arachidonic acid oil and related oil blends used in the manufacture of the affected infant nutrition products, as part of enhanced safety controls.

Consumer Advisory: What Parents and Caregivers Should Do

The NCC has urged consumers who have purchased the affected product to immediately stop using it.

Parents and caregivers in possession of NAN Special Pro HA Infant Formula 800g (Batch 51660742F3) are advised to:

Return the product to the point of purchase

Request a full refund, regardless of whether the product has been opened

“The NCC will continue to closely monitor the recall process and engage with the supplier to ensure full compliance with food safety and consumer protection regulations,” the Commission said.

Call to Action for Retailers and Distributors

The NCC has also called on retailers, distributors, and healthcare providers to promptly remove the affected batch from shelves, notify consumers, and cooperate fully with recall protocols to prevent further exposure.

As food safety authorities intensify oversight, the recall underscores the importance of robust supply chain controls, transparent disclosure, and swift regulatory action—especially in products intended for infant nutrition.