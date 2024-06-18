Alka Yagnik Battles Rare Hearing Disorder: Bollywood's Melodic Queen Faces Sudden Setback

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik, revered as one of Bollywood's melodic queens, has shocked her fans by revealing a rare hearing disorder diagnosis. Yagnik disclosed that she has been afflicted with 'sensory neural nerve hearing loss,' a condition triggered by a viral attack.

The star, known for her iconic hits like 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' described the incident as a 'sudden, major setback' that left her reeling. Speaking to her vast base of fans and well-wishers via Instagram, Yagnik explained her abrupt absence from the limelight.

Medical experts, including Dr. Suresh Singh Naruka from Apollo Hospitals, assert that timely medical intervention could restore her hearing. Yagnik appealed to her fans to avoid loud music and keep her in their prayers while she focuses on her recovery. Fellow celebrities, including Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan, extended heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery.

