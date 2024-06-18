Left Menu

Alka Yagnik Battles Rare Hearing Disorder: Bollywood's Melodic Queen Faces Sudden Setback

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik recently revealed her diagnosis with a rare hearing disorder, termed as 'sensory neural nerve hearing loss,' caused by a viral attack. Despite the unexpected setback, doctors remain optimistic about the reversibility of her condition. She urges fans to avoid loud music and keep her in their prayers.

Updated: 18-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:10 IST
Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik, revered as one of Bollywood's melodic queens, has shocked her fans by revealing a rare hearing disorder diagnosis. Yagnik disclosed that she has been afflicted with 'sensory neural nerve hearing loss,' a condition triggered by a viral attack.

The star, known for her iconic hits like 'Ek Do Teen' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' described the incident as a 'sudden, major setback' that left her reeling. Speaking to her vast base of fans and well-wishers via Instagram, Yagnik explained her abrupt absence from the limelight.

Medical experts, including Dr. Suresh Singh Naruka from Apollo Hospitals, assert that timely medical intervention could restore her hearing. Yagnik appealed to her fans to avoid loud music and keep her in their prayers while she focuses on her recovery. Fellow celebrities, including Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan, extended heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

