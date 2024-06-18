Delhi-NCR Hospitals Face Surge in Heat Stroke Cases Amid Scorching Heatwave

Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are grappling with a surge in patients suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to climb in the national capital. The elderly and immunocompromised are most at risk, according to health experts.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced last month that government-run hospitals would reserve beds specifically for heat stroke patients. The decision follows reports from medical professionals indicating a significant increase in patient admissions due to heat-related ailments.

Dr. Ritu Saxena of LNJP Hospital noted a daily influx of eight to ten patients, some of whom require ICU admission. Other regional hospitals, including CK Birla Hospital and Fortis Hospital, are also witnessing a rise in cases. The symptoms range from low-grade fevers and profuse sweating to severe dehydration and loss of consciousness.

Experts are urging residents to stay hydrated, limit exposure to the sun, and make adjustments to their daily routines to combat the extreme heat conditions. With temperatures expected to continue rising, the healthcare system remains on high alert.

