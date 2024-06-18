Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Hospitals Face Surge in Heat Stroke Cases Amid Scorching Heatwave

Hospitals in Delhi-NCR are experiencing a rise in patients with heat-related illnesses as temperatures soar. Elderly and immunocompromised individuals are advised to stay indoors. Medical professionals report increased OPD visits and admissions, with severe cases requiring ICU treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:47 IST
Delhi-NCR Hospitals Face Surge in Heat Stroke Cases Amid Scorching Heatwave
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are grappling with a surge in patients suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to climb in the national capital. The elderly and immunocompromised are most at risk, according to health experts.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced last month that government-run hospitals would reserve beds specifically for heat stroke patients. The decision follows reports from medical professionals indicating a significant increase in patient admissions due to heat-related ailments.

Dr. Ritu Saxena of LNJP Hospital noted a daily influx of eight to ten patients, some of whom require ICU admission. Other regional hospitals, including CK Birla Hospital and Fortis Hospital, are also witnessing a rise in cases. The symptoms range from low-grade fevers and profuse sweating to severe dehydration and loss of consciousness.

Experts are urging residents to stay hydrated, limit exposure to the sun, and make adjustments to their daily routines to combat the extreme heat conditions. With temperatures expected to continue rising, the healthcare system remains on high alert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024