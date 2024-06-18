Left Menu

Bringing Mobility to Naxal-Affected Regions: Jaipur Foot's Noble Initiative

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) extended a helping hand to persons with disabilities affected by the Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Over a three-day camp, BMVSS provided 477 individuals with artificial limbs and other aiding devices, marking a significant move towards rehabilitation in hard-hit regions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:40 IST
Bringing Mobility to Naxal-Affected Regions: Jaipur Foot's Noble Initiative
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) has made a laudable effort to assist persons with disabilities, particularly those affected by the Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Their three-day camp concluded successfully on Monday, leaving a positive impact on 477 lives.

In association with the Dantewada district administration, BMVSS provided artificial limbs, callipers, hearing aids, walkers, walking sticks, crutches, tricycles, and wheelchairs, demonstrating the utility of such coordinated efforts.

BMVASS founder and chief patron DR Mehta stated, 'Due to the Naxal and Maoist insurgency, charitable organisations hesitated to enter Dantewada. However, understanding the urgent need, we took a calculated risk.' This camp was the third of its kind, with previous ones held in Sukma and Jagdalpur, rehabilitating an additional 1,300 individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024