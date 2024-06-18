Bringing Mobility to Naxal-Affected Regions: Jaipur Foot's Noble Initiative

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) has made a laudable effort to assist persons with disabilities, particularly those affected by the Naxalite insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. Their three-day camp concluded successfully on Monday, leaving a positive impact on 477 lives.

In association with the Dantewada district administration, BMVSS provided artificial limbs, callipers, hearing aids, walkers, walking sticks, crutches, tricycles, and wheelchairs, demonstrating the utility of such coordinated efforts.

BMVASS founder and chief patron DR Mehta stated, 'Due to the Naxal and Maoist insurgency, charitable organisations hesitated to enter Dantewada. However, understanding the urgent need, we took a calculated risk.' This camp was the third of its kind, with previous ones held in Sukma and Jagdalpur, rehabilitating an additional 1,300 individuals.

