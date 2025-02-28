Kerala's Comprehensive Plan for Wayanad Landslide Victims' Rehabilitation

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan announced an ambitious microplan to restore the livelihoods of victims affected by the Wayanad landslide, ensuring swift governmental action in rehabilitation efforts.

At a recent press conference, Rajan detailed that the Local Self Government Department and Kudumbashree initiative aim to support 1,038 households by launching MSMEs and providing loans. Efforts also include plans to redesign Chooralmala town to safeguard its commercial activities.

The minister assured there has been no governmental delay, stating land acquisition processes were initiated last October but paused due to a court order, which has since been resolved. Infrastructure plans include constructing roads, bridges, and a single-span bridge to serve as a future rescue point.

(With inputs from agencies.)