Noida Heat Wave: Mysterious Deaths Raise Alarm

In Noida, seven people were found dead within 24 hours amid a severe heat wave. Police are investigating the cause of deaths, which remain unclear as no visible injuries were found. Authorities await postmortem results. The India Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Noida on Thursday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:18 IST
In a shocking 24-hour period, seven individuals were discovered dead across different parts of Noida, heightening concerns amid an ongoing heat wave. Police officials disclosed that the exact cause of these mysterious deaths is still under investigation, as none of the bodies bore any visible signs of injury.

An unidentified ragpicker was found dead near Gate No. 5 of Amity University in Sector 126, while a 60-year-old nomad's body was discovered in Sector 1. In Sector 58, two more bodies were recovered in the Green Belt park near Khoda T-point. Despite thorough inspections, local police found no visible injuries and have sent the bodies for postmortem.

Meanwhile, another unidentified person in Sector 61 was rushed to a hospital but succumbed during treatment. In the Expressway area, a 51-year-old security guard named Brahmanand suddenly fell ill and was declared dead at a hospital. Similarly, a 45-year-old laborer from West Bengal, Shyamlal Bashak, residing in Greater Noida, died after being admitted to the Community Health Centre in Bhangel.

As the community awaits the results of the postmortem reports, a police spokesperson confirmed the cases are actively being investigated, with legal proceedings underway. While the India Meteorological Department reported heat wave conditions in Noida on Tuesday, they have also predicted thunderstorms and lightning for Thursday.

