Groundbreaking 8th Pregnancy Success: From Despair to Joy

In a landmark medical achievement, a woman from Haryana, who had previously suffered seven failed pregnancies, has given birth to a healthy child. This feat was accomplished with the intervention of doctors at AIIMS Delhi, who treated a rare blood disorder in the foetus by importing specialised red cell units from Japan.

Describing the complexity of the case, Dr. Neena Malhotra, head of obstetrics and gynaecology at AIIMS, said the mother's incompatibility to Rh 17 antigen made it extremely difficult to sustain pregnancies. After identifying the rare blood group during her seventh pregnancy—which resulted in fetal loss—the team prepared rigorously for her eighth pregnancy.

In the fifth month of her eighth pregnancy, the unborn baby was diagnosed with severe anaemia. Rapid coordination with the Japanese Red Cross and swift administrative actions enabled the import of the rare blood, facilitating six intrauterine transfusions and an eventual caesarean delivery of a healthy baby. This marks India's first and the world's eighth success with such a procedure, highlighting the critical importance of international collaboration in medical breakthroughs.

