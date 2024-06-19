Left Menu

Regan Smith Breaks 100m Backstroke World Record at U.S. Olympic Trials

American swimmer Regan Smith reclaimed the 100-metre backstroke world record from Australia's Kaylee McKeown at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. Smith's impressive time of 57.13 seconds not only set a new record but also secured her a spot to compete against McKeown in Paris.

Reuters | Indianapolis | Updated: 19-06-2024 06:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 06:18 IST
Regan Smith Breaks 100m Backstroke World Record at U.S. Olympic Trials
  • Country:
  • United States

American Regan Smith retook the world record in the 100-metre backstroke from Kaylee McKeown of Australia on Tuesday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, touching the wall in 57.13 seconds.

With her performance in the final she shattered the record of 57.33 but also qualified to face off against McKeown in the event in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024