Regan Smith Breaks 100m Backstroke World Record at U.S. Olympic Trials

American Regan Smith retook the world record in the 100-metre backstroke from Kaylee McKeown of Australia on Tuesday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, touching the wall in 57.13 seconds.

With her performance in the final she shattered the record of 57.33 but also qualified to face off against McKeown in the event in Paris.

