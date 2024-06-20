Left Menu

Kenya's Snakebite Crisis: Delayed Treatment, High Stakes

Esther Kangali’s leg was amputated due to a delayed snakebite treatment in Kenya. The health crisis is exacerbated by a shortage of antivenom in local clinics. A collaboration aims to produce effective antivenom locally to mitigate the thousands of deaths and complications snakebites cause annually.

Esther Kangali experienced a gruesome fate when a snake bite led to the amputation of her leg due to the lack of timely medical treatment in Kenya. Kangali had rushed to a local health center which was unequipped with antivenom, mirroring a widespread health crisis.

Kenya's health facilities, particularly in snakebite-prone areas like Kitui County, frequently run out of the vital snakebite antidote. The Ministry of Health reports 20,000 cases annually, with 4,000 deaths and thousands more suffering complications.

Researchers, in collaboration with international institutions, are striving to develop and produce affordable antivenom locally. This is crucial as improper treatment continues to mar lives. Efforts include community outreach programs teaching prevention and first aid.

