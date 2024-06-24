Tragic Rise: Dagestan Attacks Death Toll Hits 19
The death toll from Sunday's attacks in Dagestan has increased to 19, according to Russia's investigative committee. Additionally, five attackers were killed during the incidents. The region is facing a pressing challenge as the impact of these violent events continues to unfold.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The death toll from Sunday's attacks in the southern Russian region of Dagestan has risen to 19 people, Russia's investigative committee said on Monday.
In addition, the committee said, five attackers were also killed during the attacks.
