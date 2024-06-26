Nearly one-third of adults not meeting enough physical activity levels in 2022

A recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and academic colleagues, published in The Lancet Global Health journal, reveals that nearly one third (31%) of adults worldwide—approximately 1.8 billion people—did not meet recommended physical activity levels in 2022. This represents an increase of about 5 percentage points in physical inactivity from 2010 to 2022. If this trend continues, inactivity levels are projected to rise to 35% by 2030, deviating from the global target to reduce physical inactivity by then.

Health Risks and Recommendations

The WHO recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. Physical inactivity heightens the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and certain cancers such as breast and colon cancer.

"These new findings highlight a lost opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease and to improve mental well-being through increased physical activity," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "We must renew our commitments to increasing levels of physical activity and prioritize bold action, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend."

Regional and Demographic Disparities

The highest rates of physical inactivity were found in the high-income Asia Pacific region (48%) and South Asia (45%), with other regions showing inactivity rates ranging from 28% in high-income Western countries to 14% in Oceania.

Significant disparities also exist between genders and age groups. Globally, women are more inactive than men, with rates of 34% compared to 29%. In some countries, this difference is as high as 20 percentage points. Additionally, people over 60 are less active than younger adults, highlighting the need for promoting physical activity among older adults.

Calls for Action

Dr. Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO, emphasized the silent threat of physical inactivity: "We need to find innovative ways to motivate people to be more active, considering factors like age, environment, and cultural background. By making physical activity accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all, we can significantly reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases and create a population that is healthier and more productive.”

Signs of Improvement

Despite the alarming trends, some countries show signs of improvement. Almost half of the world's countries have made progress over the past decade, and 22 countries are on track to meet the global target of reducing inactivity by 15% by 2030.

WHO's Recommendations

WHO calls on countries to strengthen policy implementation to promote physical activity through grassroots and community sports, active recreation, and transport options such as walking, cycling, and public transport.

“Promoting physical activity goes beyond promoting individual lifestyle choice—it will require a whole-of-society approach and creating environments that make it easier and safer for everyone to be more active in ways they enjoy to reap the many health benefits of regular physical activity,” said Dr. Fiona Bull, Head of the WHO Unit for Physical Activity.

To combat the rising trend of physical inactivity, collective efforts involving partnerships between governmental and nongovernmental stakeholders, and increased investments in innovative approaches, are essential to reach the least active people and reduce inequalities in access to physical activity-promoting measures.