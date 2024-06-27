Health Innovations and Concerns: Latest Developments in Healthcare

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China approves AstraZeneca's Tagrisso-chemo combo as first-line treatment

China has approved the use of AstraZeneca's blockbuster cancer drug Tagrisso in combination with chemotherapy as a first line of treatment for adults with a type of advanced lung cancer, the company said on Wednesday. AstraZeneca said the approval by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) was based on trials which showed that patients given the combination treatment lived without the disease getting worse longer than those given just Tagrisso.

Savara's rare lung disease therapy succeeds in late-stage study

Savara said on Wednesday its experimental therapy met the main goal of a late-stage trial by improving a measure of lung function in patients with a rare disease that causes breathing difficulties. The study tested a total of 184 patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a disease that can cause shortness of breath, scarring in the lungs and even lead to a need for a lung transplant.

'Kush', 'Khadafi' and 'Monkey Tail' drugs pose health risks in Africa, UN agency says

The United Nations on Wednesday flagged harmful new drug concoctions, named kush, Khadafi, and Monkey Tail, as posing particular health risks across Africa because of their varying and often unknown ingredients. The drugs are believed to contain dangerous mixtures of pharmaceuticals, alcohol and solvents, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual World Drug Report.

Moderna says its RSV shot is 50% effective across a second season

Moderna Inc respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot mRESVIA showed 50% efficacy in preventing RSV after 18 months, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. In their clinical trials, GSK's RSV vaccine Arexvy was 78% effective in preventing severe RSV over a second year and Pfizer's was 78% effective through a second RSV season.

CDC advisers narrow age recommendation for RSV shots in US

A panel of outside experts to the U.S. CDC on Wednesday narrowed its recommendation for use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in older adults this year and held off on recommending their use for adults under age 60. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend all adults 75 and older, as well as those who are 60 to 74 and have an increased risk of severe RSV due to medical conditions, receive the shots.

US FDA recommends steps to improve diversity in clinical trials

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended steps for drugmakers and medical device makers to improve racial, ethnic and other diversity in their clinical trials. The draft guidance includes suggestions for companies and researchers conducting trials on how to set goals for study enrollment, separated by age group, ethnicity, sex and race, and describe how they intend to meet those goals, the FDA said.

Sanofi-backed Formation Bio raises $372 million in late-stage funding round

AI-based drug developer Formation Bio said on Wednesday that it has raised $372 million in a late-stage funding round, with a significant participation from French drugmaker Sanofi. The funding was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia and FPV Ventures among others.

Congo authorities approve mpox vaccines to try to contain outbreak

Authorities in the Democratic of Congo have approved the use of two mpox vaccines to try to tackle an upsurge in cases and a dangerous new strain spreading in the country. Congo has seen 20,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths from mpox, mainly among children, since the start of last year.

Novo Nordisk ends kidney disease trial, books $816 million impairment in Q2

Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it would recognise an impairment loss of about 5.7 billion Danish crowns ($816.72 million) in the second quarter of 2024, after its CLARION-CKD phase 3 trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. Novo has decided to stop its CLARION-CKD trial because it did not meet its primary endpoint of change in systolic blood pressure from baseline to week 12, the company said in a statement.

Bayer's pharmaceutical unit plans more managerial cuts in Europe, Asia

A top Bayer pharmaceutical executive said on Wednesday his group will continue slashing managerial jobs this year, planning cuts in Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands as part of the company's internal reorganization. The pharmaceutical unit has already cut around 40% of its managerial positions in the U.S. and has also implemented cuts in Canada, Mexico, Italy, Australia and the Nordic countries, Sebastian Guth, chief operating officer of Bayer Pharmaceuticals, said in an interview with Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)