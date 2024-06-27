Left Menu

AFMC Pune Unveils State-of-the-Art Genome Sequencing Lab

A new genome sequencing lab was inaugurated at AFMC, Pune, featuring advanced facilities. The lab is set to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics and research, contributing significantly to both armed forces and the broader medical community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:51 IST
AFMC Pune Unveils State-of-the-Art Genome Sequencing Lab
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A new genome sequencing laboratory equipped with cutting-edge facilities was inaugurated Thursday at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. The advanced lab is equipped with Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facilities, featuring 'Nextseq 2000' and 'Miniseq' analysers, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

This is the second such facility for the armed forces, following the launch of an NGS facility at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi earlier this year. The new lab was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps.

NGS technology has a wide range of applications in healthcare domains such as inherited diseases, oncology, transplant medicine, and reproductive medicine. This advanced technology is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of the AFMS by enabling precise diagnosis of rare genetic disorders and facilitating organ transplantation. The new lab is poised to serve both the armed forces and the broader medical community, fostering innovation in medical science and improving healthcare outcomes, which is crucial for national development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024