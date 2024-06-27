AFMC Pune Unveils State-of-the-Art Genome Sequencing Lab

A new genome sequencing laboratory equipped with cutting-edge facilities was inaugurated Thursday at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. The advanced lab is equipped with Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facilities, featuring 'Nextseq 2000' and 'Miniseq' analysers, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

This is the second such facility for the armed forces, following the launch of an NGS facility at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi earlier this year. The new lab was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps.

NGS technology has a wide range of applications in healthcare domains such as inherited diseases, oncology, transplant medicine, and reproductive medicine. This advanced technology is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of the AFMS by enabling precise diagnosis of rare genetic disorders and facilitating organ transplantation. The new lab is poised to serve both the armed forces and the broader medical community, fostering innovation in medical science and improving healthcare outcomes, which is crucial for national development.

