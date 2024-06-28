Wockhardt Aims to Launch Billion-Dollar Antibiotic Zaynich by FY26

Drugmaker Wockhardt has reported satisfactory progress on research and trials for its antibiotic, Zaynich, and is targeting an early FY26 launch. The company believes Zaynich, with a market potential of USD 25 billion, will play a crucial role in addressing antibiotic resistance.

According to founder chairman Habil Khorakiwala, Wockhardt has already invested over USD 500 million in research efforts, resulting in six successes including Zaynich. The antibiotic has received a susceptibility breakpoint by the American Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute for several resistant pathogens.

The company is awaiting final approvals from Indian regulators and plans a significant presence in both domestic and developed markets. Wockhardt's shares increased by 4.99% to close at Rs 686.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)