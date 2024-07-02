Hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital have shed light on the crucial roles played by various blood cells in the human body. They delve into the impact of cellular imbalances on overall health and refute common misconceptions about blood cancers.

The experts emphasize that an optimal balance of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets is vital. Red blood cells transport oxygen, white blood cells act as the body's immune defenders, and platelets are key in blood clotting.

To maintain good health, they advocate for regular blood tests every 3-6 months to detect any anomalies early. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital remains a cornerstone of healthcare in Coimbatore, offering advanced medical treatments backed by state-of-the-art technology.

