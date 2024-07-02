Left Menu

Decoding Blood Health: Insights from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Hematology Experts

Hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital explain the roles and significance of various blood cells, the impact of their imbalances on health, and debunk myths about blood cancers. Understanding these cells is crucial for diagnosing disorders and ensuring timely treatment. Regular blood tests are recommended for maintaining optimal health.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:29 IST
Decoding Blood Health: Insights from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Hematology Experts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital have shed light on the crucial roles played by various blood cells in the human body. They delve into the impact of cellular imbalances on overall health and refute common misconceptions about blood cancers.

The experts emphasize that an optimal balance of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets is vital. Red blood cells transport oxygen, white blood cells act as the body's immune defenders, and platelets are key in blood clotting.

To maintain good health, they advocate for regular blood tests every 3-6 months to detect any anomalies early. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital remains a cornerstone of healthcare in Coimbatore, offering advanced medical treatments backed by state-of-the-art technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024