Surgeons Remove Nearly 1500 Gallstones from Delhi Woman

A 32-year-old woman, Riya Sharma, had nearly 1500 stones removed from her gallbladder at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. The laparoscopic surgery was performed after she experienced persistent bloating and abdominal pain. Dr. Manish K. Gupta emphasized the importance of timely intervention to prevent serious complications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:15 IST
In a remarkable medical feat, surgeons at a private hospital in Delhi successfully removed nearly 1500 stones from a 32-year-old woman's gallbladder.

The patient, Riya Sharma, underwent a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after suffering from persistent bloating and pain triggered by her diet of junk and fatty foods, according to Dr. Manish K. Gupta, Vice Chairperson and Senior Consultant.

Despite the high number of stones, Sharma was able to resume normal activities the day after her surgery, underscoring the importance of timely medical intervention to prevent severe complications such as jaundice, pancreatitis, or even gallbladder cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

