Surgeons Remove Nearly 1500 Gallstones from Delhi Woman

In a remarkable medical feat, surgeons at a private hospital in Delhi successfully removed nearly 1500 stones from a 32-year-old woman's gallbladder.

The patient, Riya Sharma, underwent a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after suffering from persistent bloating and pain triggered by her diet of junk and fatty foods, according to Dr. Manish K. Gupta, Vice Chairperson and Senior Consultant.

Despite the high number of stones, Sharma was able to resume normal activities the day after her surgery, underscoring the importance of timely medical intervention to prevent severe complications such as jaundice, pancreatitis, or even gallbladder cancer.

