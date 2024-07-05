Left Menu

Heroic Birth Amidst Raging Assam Floods

Amidst the raging floods in Assam, Jahanara Begum gave birth to a girl while being ferried to a health center by a medical team. Mother and child are in good health. Over 58,000 people in Morigaon have been affected, with 285 pregnant or lactating women in relief camps statewide.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman identified as Jahanara Begum gave birth to a baby girl while being ferried to the nearest health center amidst the ferocious floods in Assam. The incident occurred as Begum was being transported to Jhargaon Primary Health Center (PHC) in Morigaon district by a dedicated medical team, headed by assistant block project manager of Sandahkaity rural PHC on a precarious Wednesday.

Upon reaching the shore, Paban Kumar Pator, the doctor in-charge of Jhargaon PHC, along with his team, received the mother and her newborn daughter. Dr. Pator, while on his motorboat monitoring the flood-stricken areas, informed PTI, 'The health team ensured the safety of both the mother and the child, who are currently in good health.' He added that during floods, medical teams frequently traverse affected zones to aid those in dire need of medical attention.

The scale of the disaster is immense, with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reporting 170 medical teams deployed across the state, including eight in Morigaon alone. There are currently 285 pregnant or lactating women in relief camps, with the floods impacting over 58,000 people in Morigaon and nearly 22 lakh individuals across 29 districts in Assam. With the death toll reaching 62, three people remain missing in this year's devastating flood, landslide, and storm events.

