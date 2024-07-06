Left Menu

Health Sector in Turmoil: Novo Nordisk Reprimanded, Roche Halts Cancer Trial, and More

Novo Nordisk was reprimanded in the UK for not disclosing payments to healthcare sectors. Roche halted a lung cancer immunotherapy trial after underwhelming results. UK's new health secretary will negotiate with junior doctors after strikes. Cear discussions about risks and benefits of Wegovy and Ozempic continue. Carlyle may acquire Baxter's kidney care spinoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:32 IST
Health Sector in Turmoil: Novo Nordisk Reprimanded, Roche Halts Cancer Trial, and More
AI Generated Representative Image

In an unfolding saga within the health sector, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has been reprimanded by UK regulators for failing to disclose fees and expenses amounting to approximately 7.8 million pounds. The disclosures, covering 2020 to 2022, involved over 150 different entities including fees to health professionals and sponsorships to healthcare organizations.

Meanwhile, in a significant setback, Roche has decided to terminate its lung cancer trial for the new immunotherapy, tiragolumab. The trial, named SKYSCRAPER-06, failed to show any advantage over the existing treatment Keytruda from Merck & Co., raising questions over Roche's drug candidate.

Additionally, Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, announced plans to hold talks with junior doctors next week to resolve the ongoing strike. This comes amid an industrial action by the British Medical Association, which represents 50,000 junior doctors.

Studies have raised concerns regarding Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drug Wegovy and its diabetes treatment Ozempic, showing a potential link to a sight-threatening eye condition. Despite this, patients taking these GLP-1 medications have shown a lower risk of certain cancers compared to those taking insulin.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024