Health Sector Headlines: Novo Nordisk Reprimand, Indian Pharma Seeking Incentives, and More

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk has been reprimanded by UK regulators for not disclosing fees amounting to 7.8 million pounds to healthcare professionals and organisations between 2020 and 2022. The reprimand came after Novo's voluntary submission regarding the payments, which were spread across more than 150 entities.

In India, pharmaceutical companies are calling for tax incentives and financial support for innovative drug research as the government prepares its upcoming budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is expected to present the budget, which will be his first major policy decision in his third term.

In the UK, newly appointed health secretary Wes Streeting will meet with junior doctors next week to address their ongoing industrial action over pay. The British Medical Association, representing around 50,000 junior doctors, has orchestrated a five-day strike right before the national election.

A study has shown that patients with type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 treatments, such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, have a lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers compared to those on insulin. These GLP-1 treatments have been available for nearly two decades, and newer versions have proven more effective in managing blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group is in talks to acquire Baxter International's kidney care unit, Vantive, for over $4 billion, including debt. Baxter's shares saw a rise following the news.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)