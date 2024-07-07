Left Menu

Opposition Leader R Ashoka Calls for Emergency Measures to Combat Dengue in Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has called for the government to declare an emergency situation amid a significant rise in dengue cases. He urged for free testing, task forces, and control rooms in every taluk, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive measures to control the outbreak.

Updated: 07-07-2024 17:07 IST
Karnataka is witnessing a significant spike in dengue cases, prompting Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, R Ashoka, to call on the government to declare an emergency situation and make testing free. He emphasized the necessity of setting up task forces in every taluk and establishing control rooms to monitor and curb the spread of dengue.

Addressing the media after his visit to a government hospital, Ashoka highlighted that 13-14% of the tested samples were dengue positive and expressed concerns over rising fatalities, especially among children and those with comorbidities. He criticized the government for not taking adequate steps to manage the unfolding crisis and demanded that the cost of testing be borne by the state.

Ashoka further stressed the importance of cleanliness, increased participation of ASHA and Anganwadi workers for house-to-house checks, and the establishment of separate wards for dengue patients in hospitals. He called for immediate government action to alleviate public fear and ensure effective dengue control measures.

