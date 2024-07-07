Exciting Upsets and Delays Mark Seventh Day at Wimbledon

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships started with Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini facing American 12th seed Madison Keys on Court One. Matches on Court Two and the outer courts experienced delays due to rain, with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Centre Court featured major games including Carlos Alcaraz versus Ugo Humbert and Emma Raducanu against Lulu Sun. American stars Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff also made appearances. Court One saw top-seed encounters, such as Jannik Sinner versus Ben Shelton and Grigor Dimitrov against Daniil Medvedev.

Despite the weather interruptions, the games delivered thrilling performances. Highlights include Carlos Alcaraz's confident display, Emma Raducanu's showdown, and Novak Djokovic staying in the hunt for his eighth Wimbledon title.

