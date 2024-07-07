Left Menu

Exciting Upsets and Delays Mark Seventh Day at Wimbledon

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw exciting match-ups and some delays due to rain. Major highlights included games featuring top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Novak Djokovic. Weather conditions caused a late start on the outer courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:45 IST
Exciting Upsets and Delays Mark Seventh Day at Wimbledon
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships started with Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini facing American 12th seed Madison Keys on Court One. Matches on Court Two and the outer courts experienced delays due to rain, with temperatures around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Centre Court featured major games including Carlos Alcaraz versus Ugo Humbert and Emma Raducanu against Lulu Sun. American stars Emma Navarro and Coco Gauff also made appearances. Court One saw top-seed encounters, such as Jannik Sinner versus Ben Shelton and Grigor Dimitrov against Daniil Medvedev.

Despite the weather interruptions, the games delivered thrilling performances. Highlights include Carlos Alcaraz's confident display, Emma Raducanu's showdown, and Novak Djokovic staying in the hunt for his eighth Wimbledon title.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024