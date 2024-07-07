Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Launches Pony Ambulance Service for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has implemented a unique 'pony ambulance' service to provide critical healthcare support for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. These horse-mounted ambulances, equipped with medical kits and oxygen cylinders, are operated by trained personnel to ensure prompt emergency response. Pilgrims have widely appreciated the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:29 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has rolled out a groundbreaking 'pony ambulance' service to offer critical healthcare support for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

An official spokesperson confirmed that these horse-mounted emergency response systems, equipped with medical kits and oxygen cylinders, will accompany pilgrims along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Managed by trained personnel, the ambulances provide swift assistance to yatris facing health issues during the pilgrimage. Launched by the Health Services Department in Kashmir and conceptualized by department director Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar, the initiative has received widespread appreciation from the pilgrims.

Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary of Health and Medical Education, affirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring the well-being of Amarnath yatris, stating that the Pony Ambulance service has significantly bolstered pilgrims' confidence and comfort during the yatra.

A spokesperson added that the service sets a new benchmark for emergency response in remote areas, showcasing Kashmir's healthcare innovation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

