Russian Missiles Strike Ukrainian Capital, Causing Casualties
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv resulted in five deaths and nine injuries. Over 40 missiles were launched, hitting a children's hospital and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, according to President Zelenskiy.
A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital has claimed the lives of five people and injured nine others, local authorities reported on Monday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia launched over 40 missiles, targeting various Ukrainian cities. A children's hospital in Kyiv was struck, and residential buildings as well as infrastructure were severely damaged across the nation.
