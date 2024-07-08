First-Ever Human Milk Bank to Boost Newborn Care in Jammu

The first-ever Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre (CLMC), commonly known as a human milk bank, will be made operational at a government hospital here by the year-end, an official said on Monday.

The CLMC will provide better management for sick, underweight, and premature newborn children, officials confirmed.

To be located at Gandhi Nagar's maternity and child care hospital, the facility will cost Rs 47.20 lakhs. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the project last year as part of the National Health Mission.

