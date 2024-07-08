First-Ever Human Milk Bank to Boost Newborn Care in Jammu
The first Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre, also known as a human milk bank, will be operational in Jammu by year-end. Located at Gandhi Nagar's government hospital, this new facility aims to improve care for sick, underweight, and premature newborns. Funded by the Union Ministry of Health, it includes advanced equipment and personnel for optimal operation.
The first-ever Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre (CLMC), commonly known as a human milk bank, will be made operational at a government hospital here by the year-end, an official said on Monday.
The CLMC will provide better management for sick, underweight, and premature newborn children, officials confirmed.
To be located at Gandhi Nagar's maternity and child care hospital, the facility will cost Rs 47.20 lakhs. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the project last year as part of the National Health Mission.
