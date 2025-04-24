World Immunisation Week Highlights Push for 95% Childhood Coverage in NZ

As the world marks World Immunisation Week during the last week of April, New Zealand’s Health Minister, Simeon Brown, is calling upon parents and caregivers to make immunisation a priority. This annual global initiative, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. In New Zealand, the focus remains sharply on boosting childhood immunisation coverage, particularly for those under 24 months of age.

The 95% Immunisation Target: A National Health Imperative

Minister Brown emphasised the government’s goal of achieving a 95% immunisation rate for children aged two years. “High immunisation coverage is critical to protect not only the health of individuals but also the broader community from preventable diseases,” Brown said. “This week is an opportunity to reemphasize our national commitment.”

Immunisation not only shields vaccinated individuals from illness but also contributes to herd immunity, reducing the likelihood of disease outbreaks. Diseases such as measles and whooping cough (pertussis) can spread rapidly in communities with low vaccination coverage, leading to hospitalisations and even fatalities in young children.

Recent Milestones and Encouraging Trends

In the second quarter of the 2024/25 period, the proportion of fully immunised two-year-olds in New Zealand rose to 77%, up from 75.7% in the previous quarter. While this improvement is modest, it represents a positive trend following years of plateaued or declining rates, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted routine health services globally.

A shining example of progress comes from Taranaki, where a local healthcare provider recently achieved a 100% immunisation rate for enrolled children under eight months. “This is an incredible achievement,” said Minister Brown. “It shows what is possible with focused community effort and collaboration between health professionals and families. We want to see this kind of success replicated across Aotearoa.”

Measles Resurgence Globally: A Stark Warning

The Health Minister also pointed to a concerning rise in measles cases internationally as a stark reminder of the consequences of under-vaccination. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses, and outbreaks can have devastating effects—particularly for children. “A measles outbreak in New Zealand would mean kids off school, in hospital, and, tragically, in some cases, we could see children lose their lives as we’ve seen in other countries,” said Brown.

In 2019, New Zealand experienced a significant measles outbreak that led to over 2,000 cases and prompted emergency public health measures. Since then, efforts have been underway to close immunity gaps in the population, especially among young children and those in hard-to-reach communities.

Immunisation: A Shared Responsibility

The government continues to support initiatives aimed at increasing accessibility to vaccines, including mobile vaccination clinics, education campaigns, and support for Māori and Pacific health providers. These efforts are vital in reducing disparities in immunisation rates among different communities.

Healthcare professionals are also encouraged to engage with hesitant parents and provide clear, evidence-based information about vaccine safety and efficacy. “Immunisation is one of the most effective tools we have to protect our tamariki from preventable illnesses,” Brown added. “It’s a shared responsibility—between government, health providers, and parents—to ensure our kids are protected.”

Looking Forward: Sustaining Momentum Beyond April

World Immunisation Week serves as a catalyst for action, but Minister Brown stresses the need for year-round vigilance. “Raising childhood immunisation rates is a top priority for this government,” he said. “Vaccines save lives. They are safe, effective, and essential for a healthy future for all New Zealanders.”

As World Immunisation Week continues, the message from health authorities is clear: ensuring children are up to date with their vaccinations is not just a personal health choice—it’s a community safeguard.