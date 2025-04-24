China and South Korea Strengthen Maritime Ties
China and South Korea have agreed to enhance communication and manage differences on maritime issues. Both nations aim to advance talks on maritime boundaries and improve cooperation in law enforcement and security. Discussions also included fishery farming in the Yellow Sea.
China and South Korea have reached a consensus to bolster communication and effectively manage their maritime differences, as confirmed by a statement from China's foreign ministry following a meeting held in Seoul on Wednesday.
The two nations have committed to advancing negotiations on maritime delimitation and enhancing their cooperation in law enforcement and maritime and aerial security, according to the official Chinese communiqué.
Additionally, discussions were held regarding fishery farming in the Yellow Sea, highlighting mutual concerns and cooperation opportunities in this sector, the ministry revealed.
