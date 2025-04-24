China and South Korea Strengthen Maritime Ties

China and South Korea have reached a consensus to bolster communication and effectively manage their maritime differences, as confirmed by a statement from China's foreign ministry following a meeting held in Seoul on Wednesday.

The two nations have committed to advancing negotiations on maritime delimitation and enhancing their cooperation in law enforcement and maritime and aerial security, according to the official Chinese communiqué.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding fishery farming in the Yellow Sea, highlighting mutual concerns and cooperation opportunities in this sector, the ministry revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)