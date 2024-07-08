Left Menu

Star Health Insurance Partners with Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank to Enhance Rural Coverage

Star Health Insurance has entered a strategic partnership with Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) to extend health insurance coverage across the region, particularly in rural areas. This collaboration aims to leverage HPSCB's extensive branch network to improve access to health insurance, thus promoting financial inclusion in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:51 IST
Star Health Insurance, India's leading retail health insurance company, has announced a strategic corporate agency agreement with Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB), the state's premier cooperative bank. This partnership aims to significantly boost health insurance accessibility across Himachal Pradesh, focusing on rural areas.

According to Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, the collaboration underscores their commitment to increasing insurance penetration in rural regions. 'We're excited to strengthen our reach and distribution across Himachal Pradesh and enhance financial inclusion by offering accessible and innovative health insurance products to rural Bharat,' said Roy.

Sharwan Manta, Managing Director of HPSCB, noted the convenience for customers as a primary benefit of the partnership. 'This collaboration allows our customers to access a wide range of health insurance options within their familiar banking environment, leveraging Star Health's vast network of over 14,000 hospitals and extensive agent network,' he said. The agreement is set to make health insurance more accessible and improve healthcare access in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The partnership will enable Star Health to offer its comprehensive range of health insurance products to HPSCB's vast customer base through the bank's 262 branches. The initiative will further Star Health's mission to provide vital health insurance coverage, aligning with IRDAI's 'Insurance for all by 2047' vision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

