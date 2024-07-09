Malnutrition Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

The alarming rise in child deaths due to malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has highlighted a worsening famine in the region, according to independent UN human rights experts.

Authorities confirm that at least 33 children, primarily from northern regions heavily impacted by Israeli military actions, have succumbed to malnutrition. The conflict has now extended to southern Gaza, further disrupting humanitarian aid flows amid stringent Israeli restrictions. Recent fatalities include three children from southern areas, casting no doubt that famine has permeated central and southern Gaza.

The experts, including UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, have condemned what they describe as 'Israel's intentional and targeted starvation campaign,' allegations refuted by Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva as misinformation. Despite heightened coordination for humanitarian aid delivery, the IPC warns that Gaza's severe food insecurity remains critical, affecting over 495,000 people.

