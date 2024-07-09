LG Approves Permanent Posts at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the conversion of over 100 medical and non-medical temporary posts into permanent positions at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, a Raj Niwas statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 112 posts, including specialists, senior resident doctors, junior resident doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, lab assistants, statistical assistants, and LDC, will be converted.

This move is in line with Saxena's commitment to ending adhocism in government employment and providing better service conditions to employees.

The LG has directed that these posts be permanently filled through recruitment from UPSC or DSSSB in a time-bound manner as per recruitment rules, if required, the statement added.

