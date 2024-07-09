Left Menu

LG Approves Permanent Posts at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the conversion of 112 temporary medical and non-medical posts at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital into permanent positions. The decision aligns with efforts to end adhocism in government employment and improve service conditions. Recruitment will be conducted by UPSC or DSSSB as per rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:40 IST
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the conversion of over 100 medical and non-medical temporary posts into permanent positions at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, a Raj Niwas statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 112 posts, including specialists, senior resident doctors, junior resident doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, lab assistants, statistical assistants, and LDC, will be converted.

This move is in line with Saxena's commitment to ending adhocism in government employment and providing better service conditions to employees.

The LG has directed that these posts be permanently filled through recruitment from UPSC or DSSSB in a time-bound manner as per recruitment rules, if required, the statement added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

