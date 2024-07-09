The Unique Face of Lung Cancer in Southeast Asia: A Call for Region-Specific Research

Scientists have highlighted that lung cancer in Southeast Asia exhibits stark differences from other regions, calling for urgent region-centric research.

The genetic makeup of lung cancer in India reflects the country's diverse population, with many patients being non-smokers and air pollution playing a significant role.

Researchers stressed the need for dynamic guidelines tailored to Southeast Asia, derived from local data rather than global statistics. With air pollution contributing heavily to lung cancer in non-smokers, climate change exacerbates the issue by increasing exposure to carcinogens.

