The Unique Face of Lung Cancer in Southeast Asia: A Call for Region-Specific Research

Lung cancer in Southeast Asia significantly differs from that in other regions, prompting an urgent need for region-specific research. The genetic makeup of lung cancer patients in India, where many have never smoked, is notably shaped by diverse air pollution factors. Climate change exacerbates the public health challenge, increasing exposure to environmental carcinogens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Scientists have highlighted that lung cancer in Southeast Asia exhibits stark differences from other regions, calling for urgent region-centric research.

The genetic makeup of lung cancer in India reflects the country's diverse population, with many patients being non-smokers and air pollution playing a significant role.

Researchers stressed the need for dynamic guidelines tailored to Southeast Asia, derived from local data rather than global statistics. With air pollution contributing heavily to lung cancer in non-smokers, climate change exacerbates the issue by increasing exposure to carcinogens.

