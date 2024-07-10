J.P. Nadda Reviews Nationwide Dengue Preparedness Amid Monsoon Onset

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, chaired a high-level meeting today to review the dengue situation across the country and the preparedness of the public health system for the prevention, containment, and management of dengue in light of the monsoon season and the global rise in dengue cases.

During the meeting, the Union Health Minister was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and the Ministry's preparedness. It was noted that the Dengue Case Fatality Rate has reduced from 3.3% in 1996 to 0.1% in 2024 due to focused, timely, and collaborative efforts. Highlighting the challenge posed by the monsoon and the potential increase in dengue cases, Shri Nadda emphasized the need for preparedness against dengue and directed officials to strengthen prevention, containment, and management measures.

Shri J.P. Nadda urged officials to concentrate on high-burden states and regions prone to frequent outbreaks and to work proactively with states for tangible results in dengue prevention. He stressed the importance of inter-ministerial convergence meetings involving the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), the Education Ministry, and municipal corporations and local governments to ensure effective dengue prevention and control.

The Union Health Minister highlighted the proactive communication between the Centre and the states for timely action in dengue prevention and control. Various inter-sectoral meetings have been conducted to sensitize stakeholders and ministries on their roles and responsibilities. These activities will be further strengthened in the coming years.

To enhance community awareness, the Health Minister announced a nationwide IEC campaign through TV, radio, social media, and other platforms. He also directed officials to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, providing support for queries on symptoms, treatment protocols, and emergency situations. States were advised to establish similar helpline numbers.

Shri Nadda instructed AIIMS and all central government hospitals to establish dedicated dengue wards equipped with trained personnel, drugs, and other logistics. They were also directed to create a referral system to optimize the use of clinical facilities.

Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), emphasized the need for sensitizing municipal bodies in states to prevent dengue outbreaks and suggested improvements to coolers and tanks in buildings to prevent mosquito breeding.

The following measures have been implemented for the prevention, control, and management of dengue across the country:

The Government of India issued 14 advisories in 2024 to sensitize states on dengue and chikungunya prevention and control preparedness. Various high-level meetings provided technical guidance to states.

The number of Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals for free diagnosis and disease surveillance increased from 110 in 2007 to 848 in 2024.

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 across the country to initiate pre-monsoon preventive activities.

Updated National guidelines for case management were released on August 10, 2023.

Master trainers from medical colleges and district hospitals were trained in four national-level trainings on updated guidelines for improving clinical management and preventing dengue deaths.

Central teams are regularly deputed to states to review the disease situation, the actions taken by states, and to provide technical guidance for disease containment. Adequate diagnostic kits for dengue and chikungunya have also been provided to the states.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, including Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary; Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry; Smt. L S Changsan, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry; Dr. Atul Goel, DGHS; Smt. Vandana Jain, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry; Prof. M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi; Dr. Sarita Beri, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College; Dr. Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital; Dr. Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital; Dr. Tanu Jain, Director, NCVBDC, Health Ministry, among others.