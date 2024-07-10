Left Menu

Nadda's Call to Action: Central Helpline and Dedicated Wards to Combat Dengue

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the need to focus on high burden states for dengue prevention. A 24/7 central helpline will be established, and dedicated dengue wards in central hospitals will be set up. Effective communication, inter-ministerial meetings, and nationwide awareness campaigns are on the agenda to tackle the growing dengue threat.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday emphasized the urgency of focusing on high burden states and regions frequently affected by dengue outbreaks. He directed officials to establish a 24/7 central helpline for dengue prevention and awareness.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the dengue situation, Nadda instructed AIIMS and all central government hospitals to set up dedicated dengue wards. These wards will be equipped with trained manpower, essential drugs, and logistical support. A referral system will also be created to optimize the use of clinical facilities.

Nadda was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and the health ministry's preparedness. He highlighted the reduced dengue case fatality rate, emphasizing the success of focused and timely activities. In anticipation of the monsoon and an increase in dengue cases, Nadda stressed the need for preparedness and collaboration with state authorities and various ministries.

