The Hidden Danger: How Gas Stoves Fuel Childhood Asthma

The Conversation - Air pollution is often viewed as an outdoor issue, but indoor pollution from gas stoves is significantly impacting health, particularly childhood asthma, in Australia.

Statistics show that around 12% of childhood asthma cases can be linked to gas stoves. However, switching to electric appliances may not be feasible for all, especially those in economically disadvantaged areas.

Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are moving towards banning gas connections in new homes from 2024. Nonetheless, better ventilation and exhaust systems are immediate steps households can take to improve indoor air quality.

