The Hidden Danger: How Gas Stoves Fuel Childhood Asthma
This article highlights how indoor air pollution from gas stoves contributes to childhood asthma in Australia. It explains the health impacts of toxic chemicals released by gas appliances and explores the socio-economic challenges of replacing gas stoves with electric ones. Possible interventions to improve air quality are also discussed.
- Country:
- Australia
The Conversation - Air pollution is often viewed as an outdoor issue, but indoor pollution from gas stoves is significantly impacting health, particularly childhood asthma, in Australia.
Statistics show that around 12% of childhood asthma cases can be linked to gas stoves. However, switching to electric appliances may not be feasible for all, especially those in economically disadvantaged areas.
Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are moving towards banning gas connections in new homes from 2024. Nonetheless, better ventilation and exhaust systems are immediate steps households can take to improve indoor air quality.
