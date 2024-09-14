Left Menu

The Hidden Danger: How Gas Stoves Fuel Childhood Asthma

This article highlights how indoor air pollution from gas stoves contributes to childhood asthma in Australia. It explains the health impacts of toxic chemicals released by gas appliances and explores the socio-economic challenges of replacing gas stoves with electric ones. Possible interventions to improve air quality are also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:23 IST
The Hidden Danger: How Gas Stoves Fuel Childhood Asthma
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Conversation - Air pollution is often viewed as an outdoor issue, but indoor pollution from gas stoves is significantly impacting health, particularly childhood asthma, in Australia.

Statistics show that around 12% of childhood asthma cases can be linked to gas stoves. However, switching to electric appliances may not be feasible for all, especially those in economically disadvantaged areas.

Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are moving towards banning gas connections in new homes from 2024. Nonetheless, better ventilation and exhaust systems are immediate steps households can take to improve indoor air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024