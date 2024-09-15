Delhi Reports First Dengue Death Amid Surge in Cases
Delhi has recorded its first dengue death this year as cases of the vector-borne disease rise. A 54-year-old man succumbed to dengue at Lok Nayak Hospital, raising concerns in the national capital where more than 650 cases have been reported so far in 2023.
- Country:
- India
Delhi has reported its first dengue-related death of 2023 amid a troubling rise in cases of the mosquito-borne illness, officials confirmed on Sunday.
A 54-year-old man, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, died of dengue at Lok Nayak Hospital last week, according to senior hospital representatives. He had been admitted on August 27 and was declared dead on September 8.
According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials, the national capital has already seen over 650 dengue cases this year, with last year's totals reaching 9,266 cases and 19 fatalities. Civic authorities had ceased the release of weekly dengue reports ahead of last year's G20 Summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
