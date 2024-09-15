Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Nursing Students to Learn Local Languages

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged nursing students to learn the local language wherever they work, highlighting the growing global demand for Indian nurses. She mentioned that countries like Singapore, Japan, and Europe require Indian nursing professionals and stressed the importance of language skills to enhance job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:48 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Nursing Students to Learn Local Languages
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday urged nursing students to learn the local language wherever they get opportunities to serve. She highlighted the global demand for Indian nurses and the benefits of language proficiency at an event.

Sitharaman detailed how highly valued Indian nurses are overseas, recounting a visit to Singapore where she observed the significant appreciation for Indian healthcare professionals. She inaugurated the Sankara College of Nursing (Women) and emphasized the importance of the medical sector and nursing courses in the government's agenda.

Sitharaman noted that approximately 800 Indian nurses have moved to Singapore in recent years and that other countries like Japan and those in Europe have similar requirements. She advised students to utilize digital mediums to learn languages, which is essential for effective communication in diverse regions. Additionally, she mentioned the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, offering significant health insurance coverage to senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024