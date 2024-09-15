Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Nursing Students to Learn Local Languages

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday urged nursing students to learn the local language wherever they get opportunities to serve. She highlighted the global demand for Indian nurses and the benefits of language proficiency at an event.

Sitharaman detailed how highly valued Indian nurses are overseas, recounting a visit to Singapore where she observed the significant appreciation for Indian healthcare professionals. She inaugurated the Sankara College of Nursing (Women) and emphasized the importance of the medical sector and nursing courses in the government's agenda.

Sitharaman noted that approximately 800 Indian nurses have moved to Singapore in recent years and that other countries like Japan and those in Europe have similar requirements. She advised students to utilize digital mediums to learn languages, which is essential for effective communication in diverse regions. Additionally, she mentioned the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, offering significant health insurance coverage to senior citizens.

