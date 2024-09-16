Pregnancy-Induced Brain Changes: A Comprehensive Study
A study has discovered significant structural changes in the brain of a pregnant woman, including reduced grey matter volume and increased connectivity between brain regions, with the findings published in Nature Neuroscience. The research could provide deep insights into maternal brain changes and their impact on mental health and parental behavior.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking study has revealed substantial changes in the brain structure of pregnant women. Researchers have noted reductions in grey matter volume and an increase in brain region connectivity, according to findings published in Nature Neuroscience.
Conducted by a team that includes members from the US National Institutes of Health, the study performed 26 MRI scans and blood sample analyses over the course of several years. The research aims to map maternal brain changes before, during, and after pregnancy.
The study's implications are far-reaching, potentially enhancing our understanding of parental behavior, mental health vulnerability, and patterns of brain aging. Though more research is required, this study represents a significant first step in comprehending the brain's response to pregnancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking the Mysteries: Recent Breakthroughs in Dream Research
President Murmu Advocates for Enhanced Research in Education
Union Minister Pushes for Tamil Language Research Centre at DU
French Researcher Denied Quick Release by Russian Court Amid Espionage Accusations
French Researcher Faces Prolonged Detention in Russia Over 'Foreign Agent' Charges