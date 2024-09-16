Left Menu

Pregnancy-Induced Brain Changes: A Comprehensive Study

A study has discovered significant structural changes in the brain of a pregnant woman, including reduced grey matter volume and increased connectivity between brain regions, with the findings published in Nature Neuroscience. The research could provide deep insights into maternal brain changes and their impact on mental health and parental behavior.

Updated: 16-09-2024 20:46 IST
A groundbreaking study has revealed substantial changes in the brain structure of pregnant women. Researchers have noted reductions in grey matter volume and an increase in brain region connectivity, according to findings published in Nature Neuroscience.

Conducted by a team that includes members from the US National Institutes of Health, the study performed 26 MRI scans and blood sample analyses over the course of several years. The research aims to map maternal brain changes before, during, and after pregnancy.

The study's implications are far-reaching, potentially enhancing our understanding of parental behavior, mental health vulnerability, and patterns of brain aging. Though more research is required, this study represents a significant first step in comprehending the brain's response to pregnancy.

