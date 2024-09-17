Left Menu

Navigating the Ethical Maze: Medication Use During Pregnancy

The legacy of Thalidomide continues to impact how medications are prescribed to pregnant women today. Ethical concerns, legal hurdles, and lack of incentives for pharmaceutical companies result in many pregnant individuals using 'off-label' medicines. More investment in research and clinical trials is needed to ensure safety and efficacy.

Nobody wants to see another Thalidomide tragedy. The drug, once prescribed to pregnant women in the 1950s and early 1960s for nausea, led to over 10,000 children suffering irreversible birth defects, including limb deformities and facial malformations.

While medications are essential for managing pregnancy-specific conditions like morning sickness, many remain untested due to ethical concerns, cost, and legal risks. This leaves numerous pregnant individuals either using 'off-label' medicines or refraining from essential prescriptions.

Off-label prescribing, where a drug is used in a way not approved by regulatory bodies like the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, is prevalent. Pregnant women are often excluded from clinical trials, leading to a lack of research on drug safety and efficacy in this group. The World Health Organization now advocates for including pregnant women in research to ensure their safety.

However, pharmaceutical companies often avoid trials on pregnant women due to ethical concerns and potential legal ramifications. This reluctance is compounded by prescribers' hesitance to assume legal responsibility for potential adverse effects. More investment in clinical trials during pregnancy is crucial for safeguarding maternal health.

