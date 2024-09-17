Left Menu

Kerala's Fight Against Nipah Virus: Efforts to Contain the Spread

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported that 13 high-risk individuals, who came into contact with a 24-year-old man who died of Nipah virus, have tested negative. The state is taking rigorous measures to identify, isolate, and test those at risk. Containment zones in Malappuram have been established and strict protocols are enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:29 IST
Kerala's Fight Against Nipah Virus: Efforts to Contain the Spread
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday that 13 people, who were in close contact with a 24-year-old man who succumbed to the Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week, have tested negative for the disease.

Out of the 175 contacts listed, samples from 13 individuals in the high-risk category were tested negative at Manjeri Government Medical College in Malappuram. She emphasized the health department's relentless efforts to identify and medicate all potential contacts to halt the virus's spread.

George further stated that both symptomatic individuals and those in the high-risk category are being tested rigorously. Collaboration with central health authorities and Karnataka officials has been crucial in tracing contacts including the deceased's classmates and friends. Containment zones in Malappuram remain under strict protocol, with restrictions on public gatherings and mandatory mask-wearing, aiming to avert further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024