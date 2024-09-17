Kerala's Fight Against Nipah Virus: Efforts to Contain the Spread

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Tuesday that 13 people, who were in close contact with a 24-year-old man who succumbed to the Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week, have tested negative for the disease.

Out of the 175 contacts listed, samples from 13 individuals in the high-risk category were tested negative at Manjeri Government Medical College in Malappuram. She emphasized the health department's relentless efforts to identify and medicate all potential contacts to halt the virus's spread.

George further stated that both symptomatic individuals and those in the high-risk category are being tested rigorously. Collaboration with central health authorities and Karnataka officials has been crucial in tracing contacts including the deceased's classmates and friends. Containment zones in Malappuram remain under strict protocol, with restrictions on public gatherings and mandatory mask-wearing, aiming to avert further outbreaks.

