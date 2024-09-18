Left Menu

First Mpox Case in Kerala's Malappuram: 38-year-old Man Tests Positive

A 38-year-old man in Kerala's Malappuram district has tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox) after returning from the UAE. The state Health Department confirmed the case on Wednesday. The man is currently isolated in a hospital, and the Health Minister urged people with symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:42 IST
A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted monkeypox (Mpox) infection, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with Mpox symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post.

The minister requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest.

George on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here.

The man's samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

