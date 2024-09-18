West Bengal Government Struggles to Resolve RG Kar Doctors' Protest

The second round of discussions between the West Bengal government and junior doctors protesting the RG Kar medical issue concluded after two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Though the meeting has ended, the agitating doctors were yet to exit the venue, state secretariat Nabanna.

Details regarding the meeting are still awaited.

A delegation of around 30 medics arrived at the secretariat at approximately 7.15 pm, with the meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant starting around 7.30 pm.

Similar to their Monday talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protesting doctors were accompanied by stenographers to document the meeting minutes.

