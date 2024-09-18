Left Menu

West Bengal Government Struggles to Resolve RG Kar Doctors' Protest

The second round of discussions between the West Bengal government and junior doctors protesting the RG Kar medical issue concluded after two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. Details are yet to be disclosed as the doctors remained within the state secretariat, Nabanna. The meeting began at 7:30 pm with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:18 IST
West Bengal Government Struggles to Resolve RG Kar Doctors' Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of discussions between the West Bengal government and junior doctors protesting the RG Kar medical issue concluded after two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Though the meeting has ended, the agitating doctors were yet to exit the venue, state secretariat Nabanna.

Details regarding the meeting are still awaited.

A delegation of around 30 medics arrived at the secretariat at approximately 7.15 pm, with the meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant starting around 7.30 pm.

Similar to their Monday talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protesting doctors were accompanied by stenographers to document the meeting minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024