West Bengal Government Struggles to Resolve RG Kar Doctors' Protest
The second round of discussions between the West Bengal government and junior doctors protesting the RG Kar medical issue concluded after two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. Details are yet to be disclosed as the doctors remained within the state secretariat, Nabanna. The meeting began at 7:30 pm with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.
- Country:
- India
The second round of discussions between the West Bengal government and junior doctors protesting the RG Kar medical issue concluded after two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday evening, officials said.
Though the meeting has ended, the agitating doctors were yet to exit the venue, state secretariat Nabanna.
Details regarding the meeting are still awaited.
A delegation of around 30 medics arrived at the secretariat at approximately 7.15 pm, with the meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant starting around 7.30 pm.
Similar to their Monday talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protesting doctors were accompanied by stenographers to document the meeting minutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) MP Criticizes West Bengal's Aparajita Bill Passed by Mamata Banerjee's Government
BJP's Ganguly Slams Mamata Banerjee's Demand for PM Modi's Resignation
BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Challenges Mamata Banerjee to Resign Over Kolkata Rape Case
BJP Demands Probe Against Mamata Banerjee Over Trainee Doctor’s Murder
TMC MP Jawahar Sircar's Resignation Opens Pandora's Box for Mamata Banerjee