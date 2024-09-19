Key Highlights from Recent Health News: Drug Prices, Breastfeeding, and FDA Approvals

In recent health developments, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced that generic pharmaceutical companies could offer Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic for less than $100 a month. This revelation has important implications for healthcare affordability.

New research presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 has found that breastfeeding is safe for breast cancer survivors, not increasing the risk of cancer recurrence. Additionally, immunotherapy continues to show promise for long-term cancer survival.

Elon Musk's Neuralink has received FDA's 'breakthrough device' designation for its 'Blindsight' brain implant, aimed at restoring vision. This status is intended to accelerate the development and review process of life-saving medical devices.

Hims & Hers Health has introduced a $99/month price for compounded versions of the weight-loss drug Wegovy, specifically for military members, teachers, nurses, and first responders. Meanwhile, litigation over the cancer risks of the heartburn drug Zantac continues, with a recent trial ending in a hung jury.

In other health news, FIFA and WHO have launched a global concussion awareness campaign, ICU Medical recalls defective tracheostomy tubes, and GSK settles Zantac-related lawsuits in California. Lastly, Gavi has decided to purchase 500,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat the outbreak in Africa, and Organon plans to buy Roivant's dermatology unit for up to $1.2 billion.

