Seniors' Dizziness Linked to Elevated Fall Risk, Study Reveals

Older adults who experience dizziness or light-headedness are 60 percent more likely to have a fall, one of the leading causes of death and injury for this age group, according to a comprehensive study.

Researchers reviewed 29 published studies involving over one lakh participants and found a conclusive link between dizzy spells and a dramatically elevated risk of falling. According to researchers from Imperial College London, dizziness is an independent predictor of falls, not merely a normal part of ageing.

The study, published in the journal Age and Ageing, showed that elderly people with dizziness were at double the likelihood of falling more than once. Senior author Toby Ellmers emphasized that even though dizziness is common, it is caused by distinct factors such as orthostatic hypotension, or a sudden drop in blood pressure when standing, which are treatable.

