Seniors' Dizziness Linked to Elevated Fall Risk, Study Reveals

A study has found that older adults experiencing dizziness are 60% more likely to suffer falls, a major cause of injury and death in this age group. The research, involving over 100,000 participants, identifies dizziness as an independent risk factor for falls, challenging the belief that it is a normal part of ageing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:09 IST
Older adults who experience dizziness or light-headedness are 60 percent more likely to have a fall, one of the leading causes of death and injury for this age group, according to a comprehensive study.

Researchers reviewed 29 published studies involving over one lakh participants and found a conclusive link between dizzy spells and a dramatically elevated risk of falling. According to researchers from Imperial College London, dizziness is an independent predictor of falls, not merely a normal part of ageing.

The study, published in the journal Age and Ageing, showed that elderly people with dizziness were at double the likelihood of falling more than once. Senior author Toby Ellmers emphasized that even though dizziness is common, it is caused by distinct factors such as orthostatic hypotension, or a sudden drop in blood pressure when standing, which are treatable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

