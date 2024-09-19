Left Menu

Mpox Crisis: Eastern Congo's Battle Against A Devastating Outbreak

Divine Wisoba lost her 1-month-old daughter, Maombi, to mpox in eastern Congo. The province of South Kivu is the epicenter of a major mpox outbreak, with over 6,000 suspected cases. Challenges include a lack of vaccines, funds, and reliable information, complicating efforts to control the spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kamituga | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Divine Wisoba mourns the loss of her 1-month-old daughter, Maombi, who succumbed to mpox in eastern Congo's South Kivu province. She was too traumatized to attend the funeral but now weeps at the gravesite for her lost child and worries about her family's future.

South Kivu is the epicenter of a devastating mpox outbreak, with over 6,000 suspected cases, according to health officials. The World Health Organization has labeled it a global health emergency, as the virus spreads mostly undetected. Mpox, causing fever, body aches, and severe blisters, has historically affected children but now strikes vulnerable groups, including pregnant women.

The situation in Kamituga, a gold mining town, highlights the challenges in combating the virus: insufficient vaccines and funds, and limited access to rural areas. Health experts stress the urgent need for vaccines and better information to stem the outbreak.

