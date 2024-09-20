Left Menu

Health News Highlights: Market Shifts, Medical Approvals, and Public Health Alerts

This summary presents key updates in the health sector. Highlights include UnitedHealth's tech unit customers adopting multi-vendor contracts post-cyberattack, EU regulator's support for Novo's Wegovy in heart conditions, Africa CDC's warning on mpox, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Zantac trial hung jury. Additionally, CSPC Pharmaceutical’s share buybacks, UN’s Gaza polio vaccination with added nutrients, and FDA's decision on various drug approvals are covered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent health sector news, UnitedHealth's tech unit Change Healthcare has witnessed a trend of hospitals signing longer-term contracts with multiple service providers following a debilitating cyberattack in February. This shift marks a move towards using multiple vendors for healthcare IT services, according to industry experts.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has endorsed the use of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy medication for patients suffering from obesity-related heart failure. This decision is expected to expand the drug's use across the EU soon.

In Africa, the Centers for Disease Control has raised an alert about the ongoing mpox outbreak, stating that cases continue to rise across several countries. The World Health Organization has labeled the situation a public health emergency.

Elsewhere, Boehringer Ingelheim faces another hung jury in Chicago over cancer claims related to Zantac, while Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine has been approved for adolescents by the EU regulator. Significant commercial movements include CSPC Pharmaceutical planning a major share buyback program.

The UN has announced an enhanced vaccination drive in Gaza, incorporating micronutrients in the second round of polio immunizations. Vanda Pharmaceuticals experienced a setback as the FDA declined approval for its gastrointestinal drug, and Elanco Animal Health received approval for a new canine skin disease treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

