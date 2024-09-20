Left Menu

WHO Chief Calls for Urgent Action on Global Food Safety

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the crucial role of food regulators in tackling unsafe food during the Global Food Regulators Summit in Delhi. Highlighting the severe impact on children under five and the 600 million cases of foodborne diseases annually, he called for coordinated global efforts.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:53 IST
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spotlighted the vital role food regulators play in combating unsafe food, which causes 600 million foodborne illnesses and 4,20,000 deaths annually.

In a statement to the second Global Food Regulators Summit in Delhi, Ghebreyesus pointed out that our food systems are increasingly strained by climate change, population growth, advancements in technology, globalization, and industrialization. He disclosed that 70 percent of deaths from unsafe food occur among children under five.

The WHO chief underlined the significant responsibility of the food regulator community in addressing these global issues, advocating for synchronized efforts as over 3 million people struggle to afford nutritious meals.

Ghebreyesus called for international collaboration to ensure safe and accessible food for all, given that food systems operate across multiple borders and continents.

Distinguished attendees included Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Health Secretary and FSSAI Chairperson Apurva Chandra, Codex Chairperson Steve Wearne, and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

