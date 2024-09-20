Kyiv Shrouded in Toxic Smog Amid Peatland Fires and Temperature Swings

Authorities in Ukraine have advised Kyiv residents to stay indoors as air pollution from regional fires blankets the capital. Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources cited peatland fires and temperature fluctuations as the primary causes.

Kyiv awoke to thick smog with a rancid smell of burning. The city topped IQAir's real-time list of polluted major cities. Although the air quality improved throughout the day, the situation remained alarming with reports of fires in the Vyshhorod district contributing to the pollution.

Officials noted increased levels of suspended particles such as dust, soot, and smoke, and warned residents of the health dangers. Pollution levels reached the maximum on the 100-point scale in some areas. The public was advised to close windows, minimize outdoor activities, and use air purifiers, particularly those with respiratory or cardiovascular issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)