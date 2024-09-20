Left Menu

Junior Doctors in West Bengal March for Justice in Rape-Murder Case

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal initiated a march to the CBI office demanding justice for the rape-murder of a colleague. They announced a partial withdrawal of their 'cease work' and will resume essential services. The march marks the end of a 10-day dharna at Swasthya Bhawan.

Updated: 20-09-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:26 IST
Junior doctors in West Bengal, who have announced a partial withdrawal of their 'cease work' protest, began a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake on Friday. The protest seeks justice for the rape-murder of a fellow medic at the state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

After 41 days of upheaval, the junior doctors announced on Thursday that they would partially resume duties, specifically attending to essential services in state-run hospitals starting Saturday.

The march marks the close of their 10-day dharna near the state health department headquarters – 'Swasthya Bhawan.' The medics organized the procession from their protest site to the CGO Complex, a distance of about 4 km, to demand a swift conclusion to the investigation.

"If the assurances and promises are not fulfilled, we will again start our agitation programme," warned one of the protesting doctors.

Despite their resumption of duties, the medics have stated they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD) but will partially function in emergency and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

