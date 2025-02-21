Bolsonaro Faces Swift Justice: Key Trials That Could Shape Brazil's Political Future

In a significant move, Brazilian prosecutors have refined charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro over his alleged efforts to overturn his 2022 electoral defeat, an act seen as a threat to the country's democracy. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet split the 34 alleged coup conspirators into five legal complaints to expedite proceedings.

The complaint involving Bolsonaro and seven others could lead to a high-profile Supreme Court trial by mid-year, possibly concluding by December. This rapid progression might hinder Bolsonaro's chances in the 2026 presidential race, adding legal barriers to his political ambitions.

While Bolsonaro's legal team refutes the accusations, the case's swift resolution remains uncertain. Past cases have taken years to resolve, but recent judicial actions signal a potential quicker turnover, especially given the case's gravity. The outcome could fundamentally impact Bolsonaro's future in Brazilian politics.

