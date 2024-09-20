Left Menu

Diarrhea Outbreak Claims Lives in Albandh Village

At least three people, including a minor, died and 21 others fell ill due to a diarrhea outbreak in Albandh village, Mayurbhanj district. The sick are being treated, and a medical team has been dispatched. Contaminated food consumed at a ritual is believed to be the cause.

At least three people, including a minor boy, have died and 21 others were taken ill due to a diarrhea outbreak in Albandh village, located in Mayurbhanj district. Officials reported the victims fell ill after consuming food at a ritual.

The sick individuals are currently undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, according to sources from the medical facility. A team of doctors has been dispatched to the village to manage the situation.

Chief District Medical Officer Abhay Kumar Dash confirmed that the villagers took ill following the ritual. Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination in the food that led to the outbreak.

