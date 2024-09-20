Diarrhea Outbreak Claims Lives in Albandh Village

At least three people, including a minor boy, have died and 21 others were taken ill due to a diarrhea outbreak in Albandh village, located in Mayurbhanj district. Officials reported the victims fell ill after consuming food at a ritual.

The sick individuals are currently undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, according to sources from the medical facility. A team of doctors has been dispatched to the village to manage the situation.

Chief District Medical Officer Abhay Kumar Dash confirmed that the villagers took ill following the ritual. Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination in the food that led to the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)