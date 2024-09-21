Second Missouri Healthcare Worker Develops Symptoms After Bird Flu Exposure

A second Missouri healthcare worker who came into contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient has developed mild respiratory symptoms but was not tested for the virus, according to U.S. officials on Friday.

The number of symptomatic individuals who had contact with the bird flu patient in Missouri has now reached three, officials stated. All three have since recovered. They include another healthcare worker who tested negative for influenza and a household contact who developed symptoms concurrently with the hospitalized patient but was not tested.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that serologic testing will be offered to the second healthcare worker.

