Left Menu

Second Missouri Healthcare Worker Develops Symptoms After Bird Flu Exposure

A second healthcare worker in Missouri, who had contact with a bird flu-infected patient, developed mild respiratory symptoms but wasn't tested for the virus. All three symptomatic individuals, including another healthcare worker and a household contact, have recovered. The CDC plans to offer serologic testing to the second healthcare worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:58 IST
Second Missouri Healthcare Worker Develops Symptoms After Bird Flu Exposure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A second Missouri healthcare worker who came into contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient has developed mild respiratory symptoms but was not tested for the virus, according to U.S. officials on Friday.

The number of symptomatic individuals who had contact with the bird flu patient in Missouri has now reached three, officials stated. All three have since recovered. They include another healthcare worker who tested negative for influenza and a household contact who developed symptoms concurrently with the hospitalized patient but was not tested.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that serologic testing will be offered to the second healthcare worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024